Millions distributed to victims of Walmart shooting from One Fund El Paso

A man cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn’t welcome and should stay away. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than $11 million of donated funds was given to Aug. 3 mass shooting victims from the One Fund El Paso Task Force, a news release said.

The money distribution is being handled by the National Compassion Fund.

There were 363 applications, out of 441, approved to received the non-taxable gifts.

The victims receiving funds fall into four categories: death, long-term injury, short-term injury or psychological trauma, as a result of the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. The shooting suspect entered the store that day and killed 22 and injured 25 more, police have said.

“The significant funds raised is a testament to the strength and generosity of this community,” said Jeffrey R. Dion, Executive Director of the National Compassion Fund, which administered One Fund El Paso. “We are extremely grateful to the community partners who helped survivors submit their applications and those who validated victims’ presence and treatment to instill confidence in our process.”

The names of those receiving money and how much they received will not be released for privacy reasons, the news release said.

The money was raised by “thousands of caring individuals, businesses and organizations from the El Paso-Ciudad Juarez-Las Cruces borderplex, the United States and around the world” following the tragedy.

“One Fund El Paso, the collaboration between the El Paso Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, has demonstrated the unity that is so characteristic of El Paso,” added One Fund El Paso Coordinator Stephanie Karr, former director of the Center Against Family and Sexual Violence. “The generosity of donors, compassion of individuals and many acts of kindness have helped alleviate the pain and anguish of our families. I am most proud of the work of the One Fund El Paso Task Force, which did the hard work of navigating how best to distribute the collected funds in a fair and transparent manner.”