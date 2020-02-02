Microsoft hosts “hackathon” to find innovative solutions to community problems

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Microsoft brought its team back to work with El Pasoans who want to build a stronger and safer community this weekend.

The tech giant hosted the “El Paso Strong Hackathon” to bring together students, business leaders, and government employees from both sides of the border. Their goal is to find solutions to some of the main issues the El Paso community faces.

One of the organizers of the event says the August 3rd shooting is what motivated the idea behind the hackathon in hopes of preventing future tragedies.

“I know people have ideas but they never have the opportunities to have them come alive and actually build them. So we just decided to have an open space for them to work for 36 hours and for them just to build whatever comes to their mind in teams,” said Melina Salazar, a UTEP Computer Science student.

The hackathon will continue through Sunday.