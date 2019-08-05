Memorial brings El Paso community together after deadly Walmart shooting

The El Paso community along with local, state, and federal elected leaders showed their support to the victims and families impacted outside the deadly scene at the intersection of Sunmount Dr. and Edison Way.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A makeshift memorial outside of the Walmart parking lot was blooming, as the city of El Paso continued to mourn from the impact of the deadly mass shooting.

“It was just a really really tragic event for our community,” El Pasoan Teresa Morales shared.

“I’m trying to comprehend that it’s real,” Felipe Avila added.

Emotions ran high following Saturday’s morning deadly mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall that killed at least 20 people and left at least 26 injured.

“I’m just feeling a little afraid too, a little nervous. I mean I was passing right in front of the mall on the freeway as it was happening,” Morales told KTSM, “It’s just mind-blowing to think as I was passing by there were people dying at the scene, and that I was going right in front of it. I just can’t get over that.”

El Paso Police, Sheriff’s, and State Troopers blocked off access to the parking lot on Sunday. Still many continued to stop by all day to pay their respects and offer prayers to those affected.

“I’m just here to offer prayers for them and because I know it’s children just like my son,” Morales said.

“In El Paso, this doesn’t usually happen and well it’s nice to see like other people here too bringing flowers and stuff and just knowing that we’re all a community and whatever happens we’re here for each other. We’re all a family,” El Pasoan Vivian Rodriguez added.

Despite the reality, some remain in disbelief.

“I think that’s why I’m staying here… I can feel it. I can feel these rocks, I can see these tributes,” El Pasoan Felipe Avila shared, “I’m legally disabled but inside my mind… I wish that I would wake up right now. Like it was all a horrible dream. Even though I know it’s not a dream, it’s going to take me a while to process it.”

The crime scene is still under investigation. EPPD, Sheriff’s and State Troopers were on scene directing traffic nearly all Sunday.

KTSM will continue to bring the latest updates.