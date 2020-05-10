Memo Garcia, embodiment of El Paso Strong, to be laid to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Husband, father, fighter. The superlatives for Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia could go on forever. The man who is the embodiment of El Paso Strong will be laid to rest this week after a nearly nine month-battle following the August 3 Walmart shooting.

Memo, who was helping his daughter’s youth soccer team with fundraising outside the Walmart on August 3, was shot multiple times. He was hospitalized in critical condition at Del Sol Medical Center until his death on April 25.

He is the 23rd victim of the shooting and was the last to be hospitalized.

Memo, who was also known as “Tank” by friends, was married to his wife, Jessica, for 16 years. The couple had two children, Karina and Memo Jr.

“These past eight and a half months were harsh, to say the least, and yet he still blessed us with jokes, smiles, songs, and laughter. He held on as long as he could to bless us just a little more, and he did it out of pure love,” his obituary read.

Services are scheduled for Monday, May 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Perches East Funeral Home. A rotation of only ten people will be allowed inside at a time, per established guidelines.

Anyone wishing to send flower arrangements may do so to Perches East Funeral Home, 2280 Joe Battle Boulevard.