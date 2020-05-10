1  of  3
Breaking News
Juárez records new COVID-19 death, bringing fatalities to 113 El Paso woman killed, 6 others injured in Santa Teresa crash Homicide investigation underway in Las Cruces

Memo Garcia, embodiment of El Paso Strong, to be laid to rest

El Paso Strong

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Husband, father, fighter. The superlatives for Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia could go on forever. The man who is the embodiment of El Paso Strong will be laid to rest this week after a nearly nine month-battle following the August 3 Walmart shooting.

Memo, who was helping his daughter’s youth soccer team with fundraising outside the Walmart on August 3, was shot multiple times. He was hospitalized in critical condition at Del Sol Medical Center until his death on April 25.

He is the 23rd victim of the shooting and was the last to be hospitalized.

Memo, who was also known as “Tank” by friends, was married to his wife, Jessica, for 16 years. The couple had two children, Karina and Memo Jr.

“These past eight and a half months were harsh, to say the least, and yet he still blessed us with jokes, smiles, songs, and laughter. He held on as long as he could to bless us just a little more, and he did it out of pure love,” his obituary read.

Services are scheduled for Monday, May 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Perches East Funeral Home. A rotation of only ten people will be allowed inside at a time, per established guidelines.

Anyone wishing to send flower arrangements may do so to Perches East Funeral Home, 2280 Joe Battle Boulevard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Legislative Budget Board member Mary González looks into funding challenges caused by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legislative Budget Board member Mary González looks into funding challenges caused by COVID-19"

State of Texas: The long term impact of COVID-19 on colleges, jobs and groceries

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas: The long term impact of COVID-19 on colleges, jobs and groceries"

Reinstating rules could add hurdle to claim unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reinstating rules could add hurdle to claim unemployment"

COVID-19 outbreaks hit Texas meatpacking plants

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 outbreaks hit Texas meatpacking plants"

Longhorn seniors honor time-tested tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longhorn seniors honor time-tested tradition"

El Paso Saturday COVID update

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Saturday COVID update"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

El Paso Strong

More El Paso Strong