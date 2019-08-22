Medical staff given ‘Del Sol Strong’ shirts for work during El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Sol Medical Center employees received a small token of appreciation this week for their tireless work following the Aug. 3 mass shooting at Walmart.
“Del Sol Strong” shirts were given to the hospital workers, as well as a special gift for employees at Las Palmas Medical Center.
The hospital posted photos of the employees on Facebook and thanked them for their work. The Facebook post said the shirts were “a symbol of unity, strength, and teamwork.”
