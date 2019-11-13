Makeshift Walmart memorial site cleared and relocated

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The makeshift Walmart memorial site was completely cleared on Tuesday as a variety of items were moved to a new location just a few blocks away.

The memorial site was filled with hundreds of flowers, posters and dozens of other items honoring the 22 victims killed in the August 3 mass shooting. Some of those items were taken to Ponder Park, just a few blocks away from the Walmart.

Ponder Park was also the site of a community vigil just days after the shooting.

According to Ben Fyffe with the City of El Paso’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Department qualified city staff will examine the items left by well-wishers to archive the pieces.

“We feel a tremendous amount of responsibility to be able to archive these items so we could preserve those items of that day,” Fyffe said.

Fyffe said it is likely the items will be archived in the El Paso Museum of History. El Pasoans share what they think of the idea.

“I think that would be great I mean kids that might’ve been here when they were little once they grow they can remember and say I was there,” Billy Oliver said.

Others reflect on the memorial items helping the community cope with the tragedy, and bringing unity.

“A lot of people put in time and effort into doing that I know a lot of people have visited from out of town from very far to bring that,” Corina Ruiz said.

Families of the victims had private time Sunday morning to view the memorial and take items they wanted before the City removed them from the Walmart site.

In the meantime, as KTSM reported, Walmart released its plan to create a permanent memorial and plaza at the Cielo Vista Walmart featuring a 30-foot ‘Grand Candela’ fixture.

The Walmart is set to reopen to the public on Thursday just a little more than three months after the tragedy.

“It’s going to be very emotional, everybody had ties to somebody that was there or just visiting,” Ruiz said.