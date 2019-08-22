Love glasses delivered to El Paso elementary students after request for postcards

"When people look through the glasses they're making a pledge to see the good in the world and to be good to others."

After the Walmart mass shooting, some local teachers made a social media request for their students, asking for people to send postcards with kind or loving words.

One school got a lot more than expected.

More than 600 pair of heart shaped glasses were delivered to Hillside Elementary for every student and teacher.

The creator of the glasses said when people look through the glasses they’re making a pledge to see the good in the world and to be good to others.

“Love glasses revolution. Choosing to see the world with love. It is so simple,” said Tara Ijai, the owner of Love Glasses Revolution.

Ijai drove from Phoenix to deliver the sunglasses after reaching out to her community for donations.

“They fund raised like $3,000 in 12 hours. And they wanted to give your whole school here, the whole school glasses,” she said.

She founded the company after going through a tough time.

“My brother sent me a meme. It was a little guinea pig wearing heart shaped glasses. And it said I can’t see haters will my love glasses on. And I thought yeah, I can do that,” said Ijai.

The principal at Hillside Elementary, Cynthia Anderson, said it means a lot to the children.

“We thought they were going to wear them and take them home. And they bring them back and forth everyday,” said Anderson.

Along with the sunglasses, Hillside Elementary continues receiving letters and postcards.

“We ended up with boxes and boxes of letters from around the world,” she said.

They have so many that students and staff are encouraged to take them home to share with their friends and family.

Anderson will continue wearing her new sunglasses that remind her of what they symbolize.

“Just because there was an act of hate in our community, that is not going to represent who El Paso is,” she said.

Learn more about these the love glasses by clicking here.