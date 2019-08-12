Local tattoo shop creates new El Paso-themed designs to help shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – From T-shirts to buttons and even bumper stickers, El Paso has shown many creative ways to help those affected from last Saturday’s mass shooting.

This weekend, one local tattoo shop decided it was their time to step up and give back.

Artists at West Texas Tattoo designed 21 El Paso-themed designs for residents to permanently display their Sun City pride.

Each palm-sized tattoo was priced at $60 to help raise money for the victims of the shooting.

“The response was unreal,” Manager Stevie Mclain said. “We had to turn people away and we’re trying to get as many people in as we can.”

Crowds of El Pasoans gathered at the parlor, ready to get some ink with purpose.

“I’ve never had a tattoo before, and I decided just to get it because what would be more meaningful than getting Texas that has something to do with El Paso’s culture to show that we all love each other and to make a donation to the families who really need it,” Caroline Gomez told KTSM.

Some customers say the tattoos symbolize the true character of El Paso.

“I just wanted to showcase my love for El Paso,” Denise Villalobos said tearfully. “I think it needs to be recognized for what it is, which is a loving community, and people love each other here and I think that should be showcased.”

West Texas Tattoo is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 to 7 p.m. at 820 N. Mesa.