Local dealership gifts a Walmart widower a new SUV to replace broken one

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Casa Ford Dealership donated an SUV to Antonio Basco, who laid his wife to rest on Saturday, after his vehicle was reportedly stolen and found wrecked the next morning.

The donation was made after viral social media posts showed his vehicle reportedly stolen and wrecked.

Owners at the dealership told KTSM they had already repaired Basco’s original vehicle two weeks ago after the shooting happened.

When they saw what happened to his car over the weekend, the dealership found him an SUV in the same color as his old car.

“He’s obviously still very torn up because of the tragedy that occurred and so he’s extremely grateful. Honestly from my perspective, a humble man who doesn’t want a lot of attention and he’s received a lot so we just want to offer this, Casa Dealerships Co-owner, Ronnie Lowenfield said.

Owners at Casa Ford told KTSM that their employees led the donation which they call an extension of their beliefs to help the community since the company formed.

To go along with the vehicle, the dealership also included a trailer given by Desert Haven Trailers with an installed hitch.