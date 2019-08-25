Local attorneys offer free legal services to shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the August 3 tragedy three weeks behind us, local attorneys are now working to help survivors and families of those who died.

Members of the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid are offering free legal services to those affected by the shooting. Those services include survivor or disability benefits, crime victims compensation and establishing heirs of the deceased.

“We provide free legal services to people who are low-income. we have a lot of experience in housing law, probate law, public benefits, and others that might be helpful to shooting victims,” Veronica Carbajal with TRLA said.

Many victims may be dealing with unexpected bills and past-due notices for rent hor house payments, medical and mental healthcare services, car payments, and utilities and other bills. The attorneys at TRLA are here for those who may need assistance in those areas.

For information, you can reach the TRLA disaster hotline at (866) 757-1570 or stop by their office at 1331 Texas Avenue.