LIST: Victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Saturday morning shooting at an East El Paso Walmart has left at least 20 dead and 26 injured.

Law enforcement has not released an official list of victims, however, family members have spoken to various media outlets.

Here is a list of the victims that have been identified by KTSM, NBC, Nexstar or the Associated Press.

Jordan Anchondo

Age: 25.

The AP confirms that Anchondo was shot while shielding her 2-month-old son. She is a mother of two older children according to her Facebook page.

Arturo Benavides

Age: 60.

Family members confirmed to KTSM Sunday morning that Benavides, a South El Paso resident, never returned from Walmart. Initially, his family was searching for him, saying he was wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and an Army cap. Social media posts have since confirmed his death.

Sara Esther Regalado

From: Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua.

Her death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Adolfo Cerros Hernández

From: Aguascalientes, Mexico.

His death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Jorge Calvillo García

From: Torreón, Coahuila.

His death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Elsa Mendoza de la Mora

From: Yepomera, Chihuahua.

Her death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Gloria Irma Márquez

From: Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua.

Her death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Injured

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia were at the Walmart in El Paso to raise funds for a youth sports team one of their children played on when a gunman opened fire, wounding them, a relative says.

Norma Coca told Wichita, Kansas-television station KWCH that her daughter and son-in-law were near the front doors of the Walmart when they were shot.

Coca, who lives in Salina, Kansas, said her daughter, Jessica Coca Garcia, was shot three times in the leg. She says her son-in-law, Memo Garcia, was shot twice in the leg and once in the back. She said her daughter was in stable condition and her son-in-law was in critical condition.

Jessica Coca Garcia’s father, Don Coca, said they have family in the El Paso area who were able to be with the couple. Don Coca says: “She was just crying … I told her that our prayers are there and we’re on our way.”

The couple’s 5-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter were also at the Walmart and were not shot. – Associated Press

Mario de Alba

Age: 45.

From: Chihuahua, Mexico.

Mario had come to El Paso with his family from Mexico to go shopping.

Described by his sister Cristina de Alba as an “excellent father” and as a “decent, hardworking person,” he was in serious condition Sunday after being shot in the back, the bullet exiting via his diaphragm.

His wife, Olivia Mariscal, and 10-year-old daughter Erika both appear to be recovering after also being wounded, de Alba said from the El Paso hospital where her brother is being treated.

The family lives in Chihuahua, Mexico — a four-hour drive south of El Paso — and was buying school supplies in the Texas city. El Paso is a popular shopping destination for people who live in northern Mexico.

Mario de Alba’s Facebook page shows him as a devoted father to Erika.

In one picture, taken in a living room, Erika cups her hand in the shape of a heart in front of an entertainment center. 0n the shelves behind her are the words FAMILY and PEACE in bold letters. – Associated Press

Olivia Mariscal Rodriguez

Age: 44

From: Chihuahua, Mexico

Mexican officials have said she was shot in the chest.

Erika de Alba Mariscal

Age: 10

From: Chihuahua, Mexico

She was shot in the leg, Mexican officials said.