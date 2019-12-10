Lawsuit seeks additional Walmart security information

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of the lawsuits filed against Walmart after the mass shooting on August 3 is moving forward.

According to the Ammon’s Law Firm, several of the victims have filed a motion asking the judge to order Walmart to release information and documents about their security practices. The firm alleges Walmart has not responded to their requests to release the information.

As KTSM previously reported, the Houston law firm became the first to file suit against Walmart after the shooting. They are representing six families and one individual. The lawsuit is taking issue with why Walmart didn’t have certain security measures in place to protect its customers.