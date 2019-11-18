Lawsuit alleges Walmart pulled security before mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Dallas law firm is gearing up for a huge legal battle against Walmart on behalf of more than six victims’ families and others who were hurt in the August 3 mass shooting.

The Fears Natchawati alleges that three years ago, the Cielo Vista Walmart had armed security guards but pulled them for financial reasons.

The firm is now joining a pre-litigation investigation on behalf of victims and family members in order to fully investigate whether improved security at Walmart could have prevented the mass shooting. They say the families just want answers.

In September, Walmart responded to a different lawsuit by saying, “this tragic event will be with us forever and our hearts go out to the families that were impacted. Safety is a top priority and we care deeply about our associates and customers.”

Walmart also complied with a Houston-based firm’s request to inspect the store prior to the full renovation and reopening as part of their lawsuit.