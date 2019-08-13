Las Cruces Walmart stores being secured by Las Cruces Police

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police officers are being vigilant in the wake of the Aug. 3 mass shooting that killed 22 people and injured dozens more at the Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso.

The four Walmart stores in Las Cruces are now being regularly patrolled by Las Cruces Police Department officers, according to a news release.

The City of Las Cruces entered into an agreement with Walmart, to allow off-duty LCPD officers to work 12-hour shifts at the local stores, the release said.

Off-Duty Employment is defined as employment obtained by an officer where the actual and potential use of law enforcement services is anticipated, the release said.

Off-Duty Employment is primarily anticipated to include store and facility security services. Offices receive compensation directly from the business that hires them and not from LCPD, the release said.

The Walmart stores in Las Cruces will be patrolled by Outside Employment officers 24-hours a day, seven days a week, the release said.