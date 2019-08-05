Khalid planning benefit concert for the ‘city of the 915’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso native Khalid said the weight of Saturday’s mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart has been weighing heavy on him.

As a result, he says he is planning a benefit concert later this month. All of the proceeds will go to families affected by Saturday’s shooting. Official time and location hasn’t been announced.

Khalid has been a proud supporter of El Paso. He is a graduate of Americas High School. He references El Paso and locations around town in his breakout album ‘American Teen,’ and named his EP ‘Suncity’ in honor of his beloved hometown.

Monday morning, the death toll rose to 21, with two dozen injured according to police.