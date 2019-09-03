Khalid concert raises $500k for El Paso Victims Fund

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunday’s Khalid concert, dubbed ‘A Night for Suncity,’ raised $500,000 according to a tweet sent by the R&B superstar and Americas High graduate.
The star-studded evening featured performances by SZA, Lil Yachty, and rappers Rae Sremmurd. Khalid was introduced by both Matthew McConaughey and former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke.
Additional special guests at Sunday’s concert include Walmart hero Chris Grant, who threw soda bottles at the shooter before being shot himself.
The family of Memo and Jessica Garcia were also given special backstage access. Memo, a soccer coach for the EP Fusion girls’ soccer club, was shot multiple times while fundraising outside of the Walmart. His wife Jessica was also shot multiple times in the legs while attempting to escape.
In his speech, Beto O’Rourke said he visited Memo in the hospital earlier Sunday morning and he was awake and smiling for the first time since the shooting.
Tickets for the event sold out within minutes after going on sale. Khalid is also selling El Paso themed t-shirts on his website for $30. All proceeds go toward the El Paso Victims’ Fund.