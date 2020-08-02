Juárez faith leaders hold prayer vigil along the Rio Grande for August 3 victims

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Members of a Juárez Church came together over the weekend as part of a four-day vigil in remembrance of the Juarenses and El Pasoans lost in the August 3 Walmart massacre.

Angels Messengers is a Christian community who started the vigil in honor of those who lost their lives a year ago. The teenagers dressed as angels and carried signs of peace, even asking forgiveness for the suspected shooter.

The angels posted themselves along the Rio Grande near the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry where they said they hoped their prayers for the victims who died and who were injured that day would be received.