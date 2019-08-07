Jones, Montez send condolences to victims of El Paso mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Athletes across the country have voiced their condolences to the victims and their families of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting, including El Paso’s own Aaron Jones and Steven Montez.

Jones played his high school football at Burges, before going on to play college football at UTEP and now he is with the Green Bay Packers in the National Football League [NFL]. Montez starred at Del Valle High School and is in his senior year at the University of Colorado.

Jones has continued to support his hometown of El Paso ever since foregoing his senior year at UTEP to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. The Packers running back believes the community will rally together.

Prayers going up for El Paso and everyone involved 🙏🏾 It saddens me that some thing like this would happen in our city 💔 — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) August 3, 2019

“I would like to send my condolences to everyone in El Paso and anyone who was affected by it [Saturday’s mass shooting],” said Jones. “It’s sad what happened there, but El Paso is strong and El Paso is going to come together.”

Montez has set multiple records as the Buffaloes’ quarterback and heard the tragic news at Colorado’s Media Day on Saturday.

Thoughts and Prayers Going Out To The City Of El Paso and The People Who Lost Loved Ones Today🥀 — Steven Montez (@Airmontez12) August 3, 2019

“I’m sending thoughts and prayers to all of the people of El Paso and to the families who lost loved ones at the Walmart in Cielo Vista,” said Montez.”It’s a very scary time we live in.”

Jones is currently in Green Bay at Packers training camp, while Montez is in Boulder participating at Colorado’s fall camp.