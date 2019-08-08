Jerry Jones donates $50,000 to victims of El Paso mass shooting

OXNARD, CA (KTSM) – Dallas Cowboys owner/president/general manager Jerry Jones and his wife, Gene, are donating $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund, the team announced Wednesday.

The relief fund is working with El Paso County to help aid the families who were impacted by Saturday’s mass shooting at Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall. The shooting claimed the lives of 22 people.

“It’s so sad for those families and all those innocent people,” said Jones. “Obviously we all want to think how we can make different.”

The NFL Foundation is also expected to donate $50,000.