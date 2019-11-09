Items at makeshift memorial at El Paso Walmart mass shooting site to be archived

In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting that police are investigating as a terrorist attack targeting Latinos. The flags show the nationalities of those killed in the attack, including a German man who lived in nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. On Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Walmart said it plans to reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting, but the entire interior of the building will first be rebuilt. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The makeshift memorial that resides near the El Paso Walmart where 22 people were killed and 24 others were injured will be removed from the site.

This is according to District 1 City Council rep. Peter Svarzbein who released the information on a Facebook post.

Hello community, As you know, a more permanent memorial for Aug 3rd will be made, but in the meantime, a temporary one… Posted by EP District 1 on Friday, November 8, 2019

According to Svarzbein, the items will be archived, but it’s unknown where the items will be placed.

City leaders are currently working on a more permanent memorial for the Aug. 3 victims.

Svarzbein said a temporary memorial will be in place at Ponder Park.