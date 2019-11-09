Items at makeshift memorial at El Paso Walmart mass shooting site to be archived

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The makeshift memorial that resides near the El Paso Walmart where 22 people were killed and 24 others were injured will be removed from the site.
This is according to District 1 City Council rep. Peter Svarzbein who released the information on a Facebook post.
According to Svarzbein, the items will be archived, but it’s unknown where the items will be placed.
City leaders are currently working on a more permanent memorial for the Aug. 3 victims.
Svarzbein said a temporary memorial will be in place at Ponder Park.