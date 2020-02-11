Israeli trauma experts train local counselors following August 3 shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Trauma experts from Israel are in El Paso this week training local mental health experts following the August 3 mass shooting.

The Israeli team, which has extensive experience with mass casualty situations, is working to provide local behavioral health providers, first responders, and faith leaders with the best ways to treat those who are suffering from traumatic experiences.

“That’s what we came here to do, to share our experience and to share how we work in Israel and also to be with the group to be with the community and to hear how is their healing process going,” said Vanessa Vieloray, Israeli clinical psychologist.

The experts from Israel will be in El Paso all week.