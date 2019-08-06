I ‘Star’ EP: Local shops donate profits to victims of mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Instead of a heart,
The El Paso-based cultural collective announced this week it will donate profits to victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart in East El Paso.
“Our entire team has been emotionally devastated by the hateful and evil act that occurred in our city but the love that El Pasoans possess will help us all during our healing process.” Gabriel Acuña,
To purchase a T-Shirt, visit Proper Printshop at 800 Montana Ave., or order online.
Mad Gallery Tattoo Studio, located at 7921 N. Loop Ste. E, is giving free “El Paso Strong” tattoos. They are the size of a 50-cent piece, about 1.5 inches by 1.5 inches. Mad is also accepting donations to help the families of those who have lost a love one or of those who are wounded and hospitalized.