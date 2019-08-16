How, when El Paso Community Foundation donations will be given to shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community Foundation has received an outpour of donations from all over the nation, but some survivors say they’re still wondering when they’ll get the money.

President and CEO Eric Pearson tells KTSM the foundation is bringing in more assistance to decide how all that donation money will be handled.

On Monday, the organization called the amount of support from across the nation “overwhelming.”

Perason says the foundation received a total of 10,000 individual donations and from more than 70 companies.

According to the organization, it hired the National Compassion Fund for assistance and will meet with its leaders next week.

The fund has handled donations from 9/11 and other mass shootings.

In the meantime, the El Paso Community Foundation says it has started releasing $1,000 gift cards to those injured and to the families of those killed in the attack.

The exact amount of money that has been raised was not released.

Anyone interested in donating can click HERE.