Great Khalid Foundation sets up scholarships set up for youth affected by Walmart shooting

El Paso Strong

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of the organizations that donated more than half a million dollars will also help some of the children who were affected by the Walmart shooting.

The Great Khalid Foundation says it will provide scholarships to children and grandchildren of the families affected. The Foundation is named after R&B star and El Paso native, Khalid Robinson.

His mother, Linda Wolfe, is the founder of the non-profit. She says it’s important that the children affected by the shooting don’t get forgotten.

“Well, we didn’t want the kids to be lost in this tragedy. We understand that this affected their families a lot, so we decided that we wanted to do a scholarship for the descendants, the children and grandchildren of the fallen so they are able to pursue their higher learning if they choose to,” Wolfe told KTSM.

In addition to those scholarships, the Great Khalid Foundation says it has already awarded six other merit-based financial grants.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Southwest University Park: beacon of hope following El Paso mass shooting

El Paso Community comes together to remember the lives lost August 3, 2019

Catholic diocese holds Mass of Remembrance

Scholarships set up for youth affected by Walmart shooting

No mass shootings in the U.S. since the pandemic started -- what about once it's over?

El Paso emergency dispatchers power through the pain

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

El Paso Strong

More El Paso Strong