Great Khalid Foundation sets up scholarships set up for youth affected by Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of the organizations that donated more than half a million dollars will also help some of the children who were affected by the Walmart shooting.

The Great Khalid Foundation says it will provide scholarships to children and grandchildren of the families affected. The Foundation is named after R&B star and El Paso native, Khalid Robinson.

His mother, Linda Wolfe, is the founder of the non-profit. She says it’s important that the children affected by the shooting don’t get forgotten.

“Well, we didn’t want the kids to be lost in this tragedy. We understand that this affected their families a lot, so we decided that we wanted to do a scholarship for the descendants, the children and grandchildren of the fallen so they are able to pursue their higher learning if they choose to,” Wolfe told KTSM.

In addition to those scholarships, the Great Khalid Foundation says it has already awarded six other merit-based financial grants.