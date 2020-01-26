German Green Party leader visits Walmart Memorial

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A German national was killed in the August 3 Walmart shooting and Saturday, the chairman of the German Green Party visited the Borderland to pay his respects.

Robert Habeck visited Ponder Park and was joined by El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar to visit the temporary memorial designed by the City of El Paso.

Habeck spoke about the victims, including Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, the German national living in Juarez who was killed. He said there is a problem globally with radical hatred and he said he is committed to standing with El Pasoans.

“That’s one of the worst things that could happen to people,” Habeck said. “But if we should draw a conclusion out of that then it’s to stand up together and to reject and fight every form of fascism and racism and speech and acts of hatred.”

During his visit to the Borderland, Habeck is meeting with faith leaders, human rights advocates as well as elected officials including Escobar.