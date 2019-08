EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Hollywood actors are showing their support to the victims injured in the El Paso Walmart shooting last weekend.

Comedian George Lopez and actor James Edward Olmos visited some survivors of the shooting at University Medical Center on Thursday.

“Celebrating life with the survivors of El Paso,” Olmos wrote in a tweet. “Find a way of helping and uniting with the families of those that lost family members and survivors and their families of Dayton and El Paso.”