Gallery: Kahlid’s ‘A Night for Suncity’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thousands of faithful Khalid fans packed the Don Haskins Center Sunday night in a celebration of El Paso and to help raise money for the El Paso Victims Fund.

Khalid was introduced to the audience by former Congressman and current Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke who offered his condolences to the Permian Basin after this weekend’s shooting. He went on to praise the resiliency of the city and those who were victims of the August 3 terrorist attack.

Movie star Matthew McConaughey also spoke to the adoring crowd before Americas High School grad Khalid moved into his set.