elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Gallery: Kahlid’s ‘A Night for Suncity’

El Paso Strong

by: Raul Martinez, Photographer,

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Raul Martinez for KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thousands of faithful Khalid fans packed the Don Haskins Center Sunday night in a celebration of El Paso and to help raise money for the El Paso Victims Fund.

Khalid was introduced to the audience by former Congressman and current Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke who offered his condolences to the Permian Basin after this weekend’s shooting. He went on to praise the resiliency of the city and those who were victims of the August 3 terrorist attack.

Movie star Matthew McConaughey also spoke to the adoring crowd before Americas High School grad Khalid moved into his set.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Shooting Victim List

El Paso Strong

More El Paso Strong