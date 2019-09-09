Fundraiser held for EP Fusion SC as one coach is moved to rehab facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An East El Paso restaurant put together a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for the local youth soccer team affected by the August 3 Walmart attack.

Coco Miel on Lee Trevino sold El Paso Strong shirts, the proceeds of which will go toward the EP Fusion Soccer Club. The team of young girls, ages 10-11 were fundraising outside the Walmart when the shooting happened. In the melee, five of the girls’ parents were shot and one of their grandparents was killed.

Two of their Coaches, Luis Calvillo and Memo Garcia, are still recovering. Calvillo was moved from the hospital to an East El Paso rehab facility on Sunday, just as the fundraiser was underway.

On Saturday, Calvillo posted a public message on his Facebook account, saying, “One month that my life changed, one month in a bed, one month without a shower, one month full of medication, one month without my father, one month with pain in my body, one month with no contact with the world is not easy — but I am a fighter and I will get better no matter how many months it takes.”

He went on to say he missed his girls, his house, his dad, and everything he had before the shooting.

Garcia, the second coach who is still hospitalized, is slowly recovering. His family has filed a lawsuit against Walmart, alleging Walmart had a responsibility to protect its customers and they failed to do so. The Garcia family says Memo is expected to be hospitalized for about a year, and family members were told he may never walk again.

As part of their fundraiser Sunday, Coco Miel gave away free pizza with the purchase of the t-shirts.