Friendship between Eastwood and Plano coaches started at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The game between Plano and Eastwood high schools has drawn much attention after the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso.

Plano is the high school of the alleged shooter and Eastwood is just miles away from the Walmart where 22 lost their lives.

Both teams view the game as a way to continue the healing and leading the way will be two of the coaches who started a friendship while playing for UTEP.

Eastwood head coach Julio Lopez and Plano assistant Carson Meger were teammates at UTEP, with Merger throwing the ball to Lopez.

KTSM’s Andy Morgan met with both coaches to talk about their connection and the importance of Thursday’s game.