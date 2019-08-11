Franklin Cougars come together to honor one of their own

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Franklin High School community came together to honor the lives of Andre and Jordan Anchondo Saturday night. The young couple was shot and killed in the Walmart mass shooting.

Cougar alumni, former teachers and loved ones filled up the high school gymnasium to remember Franklin alumnus Andre Anchondo and his wife Jordan.

“He was always an entrepreneur, selling candies and stuff here at this school and he’s always been on top of it, he was in sports he was in football,” Andre’s brother, Tito Anchondo said.

With prayer, song, and photo slide shows, the Franklin community mourned their loss, but say it helps their loved ones heal.

“It becomes therapeutic sometimes just talking about it I’m not just at home in the corner crying. I’m able to talk to beautiful people like you and tell my brother’s story,” Tito Anchondo said.

The Anchondo family is stepping up in their own way to the overwhelming support of monetary donations. They’re planning on using funds to give back to the community.

“We’re going to take the donations tonight and give it to the PTSA. At the end of the year, we do a senior assembly and we’ll award one – or two – or three students, depending on the money a scholarship in the name of the Anchondo family,” said Franklin Principal Shawn Mena.

The Cougar community calls itself a family while hoping to heal together following the tragedy.

“No matter what has happened in this community we’re still El Paso strong and we’re going to stand together and love one another, we’re going to comfort one another and move on,” Mena said.

Jordan Anchondo was laid to rest Saturday morning and Andre Anchondo’s services are planned for Thursday and Friday of this week.