Family of Walmart shooting victim files second lawsuit against Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The mother of Leonardo Campos, one of the 22 shooting victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting, has filed a lawsuit against the superstore, citing security concerns.

The Zambrano Law Firm in the Rio Grande Valley filed the suit against Walmart this week. The firm says Campos was shopping with his wife, Maribel Hernandez when he was shot by the suspected gunman armed with an AK-47.

“We want to make sure justice is served for my client and all related families who suffered tragic losses as a result of this incident,” attorney Jesse Zambrano said.

The suit claims Walmart had a responsibility to protect its customers and they allegedly failed to live up to its legal duty because they did not employ security guards.

“This tragic event will be with us forever and our hearts go out to the families that were impacted,” read a previous statement from Walmart. “Safety is a top priority and we care deeply about our associates and customers.” Walmart issued its previous statement following the filing of the Garcia’s suit on September 3.

The Zambrano Law firm is joining in their suit with The Ammons Law firm out of Houston who is representing the family of Memo and Jessica Garcia, soccer parents who were shot while fundraising outside of the store. They were the first Walmart victims to file suit against Walmart. The Campos family, who are from the Rio Grande Valley, are the first family of a victim who died as a result of the shooting to file a lawsuit.