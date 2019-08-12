El Paso Walmart shooting: Family Assistance Center to move to Resiliency Center

EL PASO, Texas – The Family Assistance Center (FAC), opened by the El Paso City-County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the American Red Cross, will be moving out of the Convention Center in Downtown El Paso at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13.

The resources and services provided by the FAC will still be available directly from the public, private and nonprofit organizations while the center transitions to the upcoming El Paso Resiliency Center. A full list of services, contact information, and their locations will be available at EPStrong.org and by dialing 2-1-1 once the center closes on Tuesday.

The FAC will remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., today and tomorrow, August 13. Individuals affected by the August 3 event are still encouraged to visit the Family Assistance Center to receive any needed support or services.

Information regarding the coming Resiliency Center will be provided by the City of El Paso in the next several days.

Anyone needing immediate support may call the Crisis Hotline at (915) 779-1800.