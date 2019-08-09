El Paso Strong merchandise in high demand

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Strong is seen on billboards, social media posts, and national news. Now, it’s making its way onto T-shirts, stickers, and posters.

Many local businesses and artists are expressing what those words meant to them and showing their support for victims and their families.

Proper Print Shop in Central El Paso launched their El Paso Strong shirts, buttons, hats and pop sockets on Monday.

The store says all proceeds will benefit the El Paso Community Foundation, which helps the victims and their families of Saturday’s shooting.

Once word got around, the demand for their merchandise is more than they could imagine.

For several days, people from the community and beyond have been lining up to get their hands on the El Paso Strong shirts.

“As soon as people got word that 1:00 was the opening time, the line was literally all the way down the block its pretty amazing to see how many people want to give back,” said Ruby Montana of Proper Print Shop.

The desert heat didn’t seem to bother El Pasoans who really just wanted to help show what the El Paso community is about.

“We’re strong resilient people down here and hates not going to stop us,” John Escandon said.

If you’d like to purchase any of their merchandise or donate, you can click HERE or visit Proper Printshop located at 800 Montana Ave.