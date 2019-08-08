El Paso Strong memorial planned for next week at Chihuahuas’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is planning a memorial service Wednesday at Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The memorial was announced Thursday morning at a special City Council meeting.

The event will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 and it will be free until capacity is reached, but it will also be broadcast inside the Convention Center, the Abraham Chavez Theater, Plaza Theater, Cleveland Square and Ponder Park.

Water will be available for the public and restrooms will be open in the Museum of History, Library and the Sun Metro Terminal.

The El Paso Streetcars will be free to the public and parking will be free through Downtown and Uptown, including parking meters and garages.