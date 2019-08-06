El Paso soccer community plans charity game for coaches injured in shooting

Two local soccer coaches who remain in the hospital because of Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso have guardian angels in the Sun City soccer community.

Luis Calvillo and Memo Garcia were at Wal-Mart on Saturday raising money for their teams, when tragedy struck. Now, a local soccer coach is teaming up with El Paso Locomotive FC to raise money with a charity soccer game.

Mike Lopez, the owner of the FC Dallas El Paso Academy, has set up the game for this Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Socorro SISD SAC to benefit the two coaches. Some El Paso soccer legends and they hope, some professional players will be on hand and they want to sell out the stadium.

Admission is free, but any and all donations will be accepted. All proceeds will go to the families.

“We decided to do one game, a legends game between all the legends here in El Paso that have played before and are still playing hopefully and bring in donations for the families,” Lopez said.

Wal-Mart has volunteered to help, as has El Paso Locomotive FC midfielder Sebastian Velasquez, who says he and quite a few of his teammates will be in attendance to watch and show support.

Two soccer coaches were at Walmart raising money for their soccer team and were shot yesterday. The boys and I are gonna help raise this money for this team to have everything they need for this season! WE NEED YOUR HELP! All the players in the leagues! https://t.co/Yj5DZtMtmJ — Sebastian Velasquez (@TiaN_Futbol) August 4, 2019

“To hear about a girls soccer team and see their coaches raising money for their team, it really just touched home and touched my heart,” Velasquez said. “When I was growing up playing, I had to go do the same things and fundraise for my team and for jerseys and stuff of that sort.”

A list of players participating in the charity game has not yet been released. Both Calvillo, Memo Garcia and his wife, Jessica Coca Garcia, remain hospitalized. A pair of GoFundMe sites have also been set up to help the two coaches and their families.