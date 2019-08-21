El Paso resources for mass casualty situations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – No one can ever prepare for a tragedy like the mass shooting of Aug. 3, but the City of El Paso is working to make sure it is prepared.

Being prepared is what saved many lives during the Walmart shooting, with resources many don’t even know exist.

“El Paso is very well prepared and I think we were able to demonstrate that on Aug. 3,” said Rob Campion the President of Elite Medical Transport.

BorderRAC is an agency that helps hospitals and other health care organizations in emergency preparedness to respond to a wide-scale natural disaster or terrorist attack. There is a BorderRAC office right here in El Paso.

“We talk all the time about our preparedness. It’s not if, it’s when, but you never really believe that we’re going to be the when,” said Wanda Helgesen the Executive Director of BorderRAC.

On top of training, there are many resources available to help in a crises situation. One of which is the mass casualty bus that can transport up to 20 patients. The bus was deployed to the Walmart and was put on standby as many believed there was a shooter inside of the Cielo Vista Mall.

“Had there been any sort of mass stampeding’s in the mall or additional shootings. Or anything else that could have happened with the high concentration of people that were in the area at the time,” said Campion.

Thankfully the bus was not needed but Elite Medical Transport and BorderRAC say it’s good to know we have it.

“While the bus is just another tool in the box, I think El Paso should feel very safe,” said Campion.

However, Campion said he believes mass gathering in El Paso will change. You may see the mass casualty bus staged at large events more often.

Elite Medical Transport and BorderRAC say that more than just the vehicles we have it’s our first responders and the allied agencies in El Paso that should help everyone to have peace of mind and to feel safe.