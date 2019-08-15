elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

El Paso Police look for ‘HERO’ from Walmart shooting

El Paso Strong

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is looking for a man they believed saved several lives during the mass shooting at Walmart on Aug. 3.

The El Paso Police Department put a surveillance photo of a man in a plaid shirt and black hat on it’s Twitter account.

“We believe this HERO helped save several lives including an infant,” police said in a retweet.

In a previous tweet, police said the Crimes Against Persons unit needed help in identifying the man so he can be interviewed.

“His actions at Wal-Mart were critical and lifesaving, he needs to be identified and interviewed by investigators,” the tweet said.

Anyone who recognizes him can call 915-212-4040.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Shooting Victim List

El Paso Strong

More El Paso Strong