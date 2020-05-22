El Paso motorcycle club having birthday parade for infant who survived Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About a year ago, Jordan and Andre Anchondo welcomed their newborn baby into this world.

Only months later, they gave their lives protecting their baby during the horrific mass shooting on Aug. 3 at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.

Without his parents to celebrate his first birthday, an El Paso motorcycle club is helping the Anchondo family by bringing the party to him.

The Muertos Motorcycle Club will lead a birthday parade for the youngest victim of the Walmart shooting this weekend.

And they are inviting other motorcycle and cars to join.

The group will gather at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Franklin High School parking lot, with the parade starting at 7:30 p.m. and ending at the Anchondo home, according to Eduardo Prieto, president of the club.

The club posted about the parade on its Facebook page and told KTSM “the more the merrier.”

More information can be found on the Muertos MC El Chuco Facebook page.