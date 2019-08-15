El Paso Locomotive FC announces ‘El Paso Strong’ match Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC announces plans for the August 17th match that will honor the first responders and remember the victims of the tragedy that occurred on August 3rd. The theme of the night will be “El Paso Strong,” which the Borderland has united behind. Below are details surrounding the related events:

• El Paso Strong flags will be distributed to the first 1,500 fans through the door

• Locomotive players will wear specially designed El Paso Strong patches on their jerseys beginning on the 17th and through the remainder of the 2019 season

• American, German, and Mexican flags to be flown, honoring the victims

• El Paso Strong t-shirts to be worn by the team during warmups

• EP Fusion youth soccer team will be in attendance and participate in gameday activities. These young players and their coaches were directly impacted by the event on August 3rd

• Proceeds from the game’s 50/50 raffle to be donated to Paso Del Notre Community Foundation’s El Paso Victims Fund

• 22 second moment of silence honoring the victims

• Color Guard comprised of first responders

• USL President Jake Edwards will be in attendance to pay his respects to the Borderland region

In addition to the $150,000 donation to the two Victims’ Relief Funds from the MountainStar Sports Group Foundation, a portion of each ticket sold through this fundraising promotion will benefit the El Paso Victims Relief Fund: https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgId=54013&agency=EPLV_PL_MPV&eventId=12850&coupon=ELPASOSTRONG&exclusiveCoupon=true#/event

El Paso Locomotive FC plays their next match at home on Saturday, August 17th against Tacoma Defiance at 7:30 and gates open at 6:30.