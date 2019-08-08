El Paso florist offers free bouquets to take to shooting memorials, vigils

elpasostrong
A memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 8, 2019. (NEXSTAR)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local florist is helping the community honor those killed and injured in Saturday’s Walmart shooting.

Debbie’s Bloomers is offering free pre-made bouquets to take to memorials and vigils around the city, the store tells KTSM.

According to employees, the Texas State Florists’ Association, Greenleaf of Albuquerque, Miami Wholesale Floral, and Teleflora helped the local store provide the bouquets.

The flowers will be available to the public on Friday, Saturday, and Monday at Debbie’s Bloomers located at 1580 George Dieter.

For more information, call (915) 857-8600 or click HERE.

