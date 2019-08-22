elpasostrong
El Paso dentist to help brighten smile of Walmart shooting victim’s widower

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local dentist is helping brighten the smile of Antonio Basco, the man who lost his wife in the Aug. 3 Walmart mass shooting.

Employees of Westside Dentistry had wanted to help Basco, so they made a Facebook post to try to get in contact.

More than 1,000 shares later, the office was able to reach Basco and is now working to get him a new smile.

“We’re going to try to give him the best of care, help him improve his oral health and get a real nice smile,” Dentist Stephen Kimble told KTSM.

Westside Dentistry plans to meet with Basco very soon.

