El Paso community remembers victims on anniversary of unspeakable violence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On the first anniversary of the massacre at the Cielo Vista Walmart, El Paso combated hate with love and once again showed what it means to be an El Pasoan, what it means to be a border community.

Sunday, El Pasoans gathered at Ascarate Park for the groundbreaking of the memory garden. On Monday morning, organizers from Border Network for Human Rights held a vigil and honored all the victims from the Walmart shooting by releasing doves in their honor.

Walmart unveiled a new plaque at the Grand Candela in the parking lot with the names of victims’ names. The store was closed until noon to give survivors and the families some space to absorb the moment.