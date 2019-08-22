El Paso Community Foundation raises over $2 million for shooting victims

Millions of dollars have been raised for the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund set up by the El Paso Community Foundation (EPCF).



The local organization handling those funds is seeking the advice from a national program on how they will be distributed among victims.



“It’s a really cynical view to think that there is a group that helps communities respond to mass shooting events, but there is,” CEO/President of EPFC Eric Pearson said, “We have engaged them to help us be thoughtful, methodical, fair and equitable to get families the assistance they need.”



The overwhelming response in donations called for the El Paso Community Foundation to hire the National Compassion Fund.



“We want to make sure that we’re very clear that we’re working with the families of the victims and those people are validated through the national compassion fund, and I think that’s really important,” Pearson told KTSM.



EPCF alone has conservatively raised $2.9 million so far.



Pearson said as donations continue to pour, the pressure for distribution rises, “We’ve heard a lot of stories in Orlando, Las Vegas and elsewhere, where people come out of the wood work and want to do stuff. I’m not saying they’re not family or making any judgment there. I’m just saying that I feel pressure to our donors that the foundation and one fund El Paso can be very thoughtful, fair and equitable when dealing with all the families at the same type of level. That’s a lot of pressure. So every dollar that’s coming in I’m feeling more and more of that pressure.”



“One Fund El Paso” is a collaboration between the National Compassion fund, EPCF, and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. It will be the main source when distributing money among victims.



The process however, is still being carefully planned out.

“We’re not going to do it fast and without thought. We’re going to do it at the right pace, and be very very careful. We have a fiduciary duty to all of our donors to try and do the right thing,” Pearson shared.



Pearson added EPCF will continue to accept and handle donations until the end of the year.