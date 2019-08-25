El Paso biker community rallies for shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Saturday, the El Paso biker community came together to raise funds for those affected in the August 3 shooting.

Members of the El Paso Motorcycle Coalition was at the Charlie Clark Nissan westside dealership, fundraising and grilling burgers for those who donated. All of the proceeds will go directly to the foundation.

The cookout was followed by a ride that ended at the W Lounge in the Upper Valley.

Eduardo Prieto, one of the local organizers, said he personally knew one of the victims and the biker community needed to help the greater El Paso community.

“It was really personal. The motorcycle community is always been known for an organization that supports its community in any way shape or form. It was only right that we come together as bikers and get this started and help and give additional help to that foundation,” Prieto said.

Prieto says he was also once a manager at the Cielo Vista Walmart. He’s already partnered with the store to spell out “El Paso Strong” with motorcycles at the parking lot once it reopens.