El Paso bakery offers free cookies for coping community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While El Pasoans continue to mourn following Saturday’s mass shooting, one local bakery is helping the community end the week on a sweeter note.

Sweet Addiction is giving away free chocolate chip cookies to its customers through the end of the week, according to its Facebook page.

“As our community continues to come to terms with our loss, we want to be here for you in the best way we know how,” the bakery wrote. “Come in, share your stories and get something sweet for yourself.”

Sweet Addiction is located at 2831 Mobile and is open Wednesday through Sunday.