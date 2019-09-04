Eastwood football prepares for game with Plano

The Eastwood Troopers traveled to the Dallas metroplex on Wednesday in advance of their game with Plano Senior High School on Thursday at The Star in Frisco.

Eastwood practiced at Plano West High School on Wednesday evening, a final chance for the Troopers to tune up before playing the Wildcats on Thursday.

The Troopers have landed. Eastwood practicing at Plano West High School this evening in preparation for tomorrow night’s game at the Ford Center against Plano High. LIVE interview with Eastwood head coach Julio Lopez at 5 p.m. ONLY on #KTSM9Sports. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/QY92kC2Yi3 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 4, 2019

The Troopers will be playing with heavy hearts, after former wide receiver Eddie Cruz passed away in a tragic drowning accident on Monday. In an interview with KTSM on Wednesday, head coach Julio Lopez said Eastwood will be wearing special helmet decals to honor Cruz on Thursday.

“We feel that the way we honor Eddie is by doing something that he loved to do so much,” Lopez said. “The way we honor him is by representing him the right way.”

At Eastwood, the Troopers and @EHSCoachLopez had a saying: “Eddie Cruz gon’ be open.”



Remembering the life of a son, brother, friend and teammate taken far too soon.



Full story: https://t.co/T2378p9Cav pic.twitter.com/LPGcCJvEDx — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 4, 2019

The game with Plano was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6 at Plano High School, but on August 22 Plano ISD announced it had canceled the game because of unspecified safety reasons.

After 24 hours of backlash for the cancelation, Plano and Eastwood announced that the game had been rescheduled for Thursday, September 5 at The Star in Frisco, the Dallas Cowboys practice facility.

The game is being looked at as a chance for the El Paso and Plano communities to heal. A graduate of Plano Senior High School killed 22 people on August 3 in a shooting at an El Paso WalMart.

“Hopefully we can do it justice and show how great of a town we have and represent El Paso the right way,” Lopez said.

The Troopers are looking to bounce back after losing to Americas, 63-0, at home in week one.

Eastwood and Plano will kick off at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday. KTSM is following the Troopers during their entire trip to the Metroplex.