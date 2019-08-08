Durango native boy loses wheelchair during El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Angel, a native boy from Durango, Mexico arrived in El Paso on Friday, Aug. 2 with his family to get a wheelchair that was more appropriate for his age.

Angel and his family drove a total of 12 hours to get to BEK Medical to get the wheelchair fitted.

The day of the shooting in the Cielo Vista Walmart, Angel and his family were at the McDonald’s inside the store according to Dora Williams President of BEK Medical.

She says that the family was scared and they left the chair behind.

“They didn’t know where to go, so they came to us. Our employees kind of helped them out. They wanted to go home,” said Williams. “We wanted them to stay over to see if we could find the chair, but their kids were extremely nervous so they just wanted to dive back home.”

Dora Williams President of BEK Medical says that they told the family they would do their best to find the chair and send it back.

With the help of the community, the chair was returned to BEK Medical by Lorena Pacheco.

Pacheco says that same chair helped out her brother-in-law during the shooting.

“My brother in law was in the corner of the McDonald’s and threw himself on the floor and it seems to be that someone threw the chair over him,” said Pacheco.

Pacheco says that when the police officer helped her brother in law and brought the chair out of the store. She says she took pictures of the wheelchair and asked for people’s help to find the owner.

Dora Williams says that they have found someone to take the wheelchair back to Angel and his family.

“Praise God it’s a blessing and we talked to the family and they are so excited,” said Williams.