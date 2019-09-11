Downtown Digital Wall to honor victims of Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas — The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department has created a Digital Memorial to honor the victims of the August 3rd shooting at Walmart on the Digital Wall of the El Paso Museum of History.

Staff members with the museum of history encourage the community to submit their photos or videos to the digital memorial at www.DIGIE.org. The submissions can commemorate the lives and legacies of the victims, moments of vigils and memorials, or community events that supported the El Paso Shooting Victims Fund.

“This digital documentation signifies the importance and accessibility for archiving history that is occurring in this very moment,” said El Paso Museum of History Director Vladimir von Tsurikov. “This memorial will not only provide healing to community members that submit their photographs for the archive but will also serve as a capsule to preserve and record this detrimental time in El Paso history.”

The digital memorial can be accessed on the wall by touching the blooming Mexican Gold Poppies that have been added to the El Paso Cityscape. In many cultures, poppies symbolize consolation for a loss or death in the family, remembering the fallen, and resurrection and eternal life. The Mexican Gold Poppy was chosen for the Digital Wall Memorial because it is native to the El Paso region. In the spring, the poppies blanket the Franklin Mountains.

Photos must be in jpeg, png or gif and no larger than 10 megabytes when submitted. Videos must be no longer than 3 minutes. The files should be a mov, avi or mp4 video and no larger than 50 megabytes.

Residents who have trouble uploading files can email digitalwall@elpasotexas.gov. The Digital Memorial is currently on view and available for public contribution.