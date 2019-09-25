Distribution of more than $6 million in donations to be discussed in Thursday Town Hall

In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting that police are investigating as a terrorist attack targeting Latinos. The flags show the nationalities of those killed in the attack, including a German man who lived in nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. On Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Walmart said it plans to reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting, but the entire interior of the building will first be rebuilt. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One Fund El Paso Task Force and the National Compassion Fund will hold a town hall on Thursday to discuss the draft protocol for distribution of money donated to the victims and survivors of the August 3 Walmart shooting.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Bonham Elementary School, located at 7024 Cielo Vista Drive.

The Draft Protocol is a set of instructions for which categories victims may qualify for compensation, the application process for the funds, and when the funds will be distributed. Under the current Draft Protocol, the application process will begin October 10, with a deadline to apply of November 8.

One Fund is made up of donations to both the El Paso Community Foundation’s El Paso Shooting Victim’s Fund and Paso Del Norte Community Foundation’s El Paso Victim’s Relief Fund. The donation period to those organizations would end November 25, with the distribution of the funds mid-December. The task force will consider the public’s input at the Town Hall before making a final decision on the Draft Protocol by early October.

To date, the combined fund has received more than $6 million in donations.

The 34th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Victims Assistance Program will be available at the Town Hall to register those who may qualify. Emergence Health Network will offer on-site counseling, with quiet rooms available for those who may need to decompress. Texas RioGrande Legal Aid Inc. will provide information about its legal services to victims and their families. Spanish translation services will be available.

Those who are unable to attend the town hall are encouraged to email their comments to onefundelpaso@nationalcompassionfund.org. The deadline for comments is September 26.