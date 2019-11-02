Dia de Los Muertos procession honors Walmart shooting victims, children who died in immigration custody

In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting that police are investigating as a terrorist attack targeting Latinos. The flags show the nationalities of those killed in the attack, including a German man who lived in nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. On Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Walmart said it plans to reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting, but the entire interior of the building will first be rebuilt. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Border Network for Human Rights is planning a solemn procession Saturday to commemorate Dia de Los Muertos, honoring the 22 victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting and the seven children who died in immigration custody in the last year.

The group says those who are remembered are all victims “of three evils that are destroying our country: weapons of war, hateful rhetoric, and white supremacy.”

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening at Ponder park with a procession to the current Walmart Memorial site.

Border Network for Human Rights says the event is meant to be a statement to those around the world that border communities are strong and safe because of its people and values.

Dia de Los Muertos is a traditional Mexican and Central American celebration that honors the dead by supporting their spiritual journey. In the Mexican culture, death is viewed as a natural part of the human cycle and the day is not seen as a day of sadness, but rather as a day of remembrance and celebration of those who have passed.

WHEN: Saturday, November 2; 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Ponder Park; 7500 WH Burges

WHAT: Dia de Los Muertos procession honoring 22 lives lost at Walmart and seven children who died in immigration custody in the last year